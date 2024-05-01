Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $943.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.20. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $507.19 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

