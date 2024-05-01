Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $511.46 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.