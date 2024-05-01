Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 218.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 9.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average of $167.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

