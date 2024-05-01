Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 4,836 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

