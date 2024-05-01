Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $353,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $58.77.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

