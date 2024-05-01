Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $401,000 Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.22% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,295 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

