Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $44.14, but opened at $45.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 238,518 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 824,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 643,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,898,000 after buying an additional 599,728 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,572,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

