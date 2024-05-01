9,389 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,983,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

IAT stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $603.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

