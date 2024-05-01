Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

