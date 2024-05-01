CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

