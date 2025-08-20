Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Embecta worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Embecta by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,270,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after buying an additional 540,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Embecta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Embecta by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Embecta by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,681 shares in the company, valued at $918,818.60. This trade represents a 13.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.15 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 7.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMBC. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

