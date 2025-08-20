Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 17,807 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in TKO Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $184.5860 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

