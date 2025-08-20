Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,164 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Yelp by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,007 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,889 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,000.72. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $262,976.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,151,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $31.0050 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

