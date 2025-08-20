197,912 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 197,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $127.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,413.00 and a beta of 2.02.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $490,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $315,456. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $878,207.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,243.60. The trade was a 66.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.