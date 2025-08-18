Swiss National Bank Has $7.17 Million Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TPG were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPG by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $15,818,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $2,915,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $495.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.57 million. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Insider Activity at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

