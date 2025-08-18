Swiss National Bank Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NWE opened at $55.39 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.