Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,301,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $639,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,963 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 157,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,428,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.0%

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.