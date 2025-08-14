What is William Blair’s Estimate for Oklo Q3 Earnings?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oklo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06).

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,000. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

