Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Five Below by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

