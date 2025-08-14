Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

