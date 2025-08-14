Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Moelis & Company worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 102.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.