Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Repligen worth $646,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 143,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

