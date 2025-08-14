Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masimo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,716,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 192,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Masimo by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 3.9%

MASI opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

