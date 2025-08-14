Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $693,000 Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8%

UDR stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.50 price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

