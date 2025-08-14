Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $265.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

