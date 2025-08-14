Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Display worth $643,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

