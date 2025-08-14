Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $76,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valmont Industries by 118.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $380.52 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $384.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.