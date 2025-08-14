SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $252,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 976,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,614.08. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $100,865.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,641.55. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SentinelOne Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.20 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

