Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExlService by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 393,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

