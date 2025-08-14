Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890,891 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 183,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144,379 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1,836.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 242,330 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7,196.8% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 99.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

