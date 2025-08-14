Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

