Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

