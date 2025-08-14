Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.