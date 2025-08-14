Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

