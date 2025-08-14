Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7,347.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 91,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

UHT stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.46%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

