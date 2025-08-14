Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $586,000 in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,820,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in UGI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in UGI by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE UGI opened at $35.92 on Thursday. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

