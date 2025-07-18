Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

BFAM stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.