Xponance Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $172,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $156.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

