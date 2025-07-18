United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

