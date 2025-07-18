New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 508 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $230.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

