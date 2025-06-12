Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 15,822 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.