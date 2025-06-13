Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $125.01 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.