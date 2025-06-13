Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $17,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $247.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $346.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

