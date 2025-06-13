Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.70, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,891.22. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,259.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $7,182,022 in the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.