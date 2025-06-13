Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $15,430,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total value of $2,350,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total value of $5,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,807.20. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,833 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,319 in the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $481.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.75. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

