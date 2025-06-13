Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $234.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

