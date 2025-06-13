Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

