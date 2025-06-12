Hardin Capital Partners LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

