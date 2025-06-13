Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

