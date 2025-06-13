Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of ORCL opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

